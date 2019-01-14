Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging

Vessels with draught of up to 12 metres will be able to anchor at the seaport at high tide once the dredging is completed.

Moreover, as many as 20 million metric tonnes of coal to be shipped from abroad can be supplied every year to the coal-based thermal power plant at Payra from this port.

Chairman of Payra Port Authority Commodore Jahangir Alam and Jan De Nul Chairman David Jonckheere signed the agreement in Dhaka on Monday.

Under the agreement, Payra Dredging Company Limited will implement the project under the supervision of Jan De Nul at an estimated cost of Tk 86.43 billion.

In addition to the capital dredging, the Belgian company will be responsible for maintenance of the Rabnabad channel for 12 years.

Once the capital dredging is completed, Rabnabad channel will be 75 km long, 100 to 125 metres wide and the maximum 10.5 metre deep, according to the contract.

In addition, a 20-foot long and 40,000 deadweight tonnage of bulk carrier will be able to head straight into the jetty of the port.

The width of the channel will increase to 14.5 metres in future for turning the Payra into a deep sea port, officials said.

It will take 14 months for the engineering survey of the project and the capital dredging 14 more months. It will also take six months for the primary maintenance dredging and 9.2 years for maintenance dredging.

The Chittagong and Mongla seaports continue to face challenges in handling growing volume of containers and cargos due to rising exports and imports.

The completion of dredging will help ease the pressure of the two ports, according to officials.

In August 2016, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the operational activities of Payra port, which is a priority project of the government.