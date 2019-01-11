Home > Economy

Bank debt default rate will not increase, says Finance Minister Kamal

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has announced that the bank loan default figure will not increase “by a single taka”.

The new finance minister made the announcement at a news conference after a meeting with bank owners and chief executives in Dhaka on Thursday.

“I had set a pre-condition for the meeting that default loan cannot increase by a single taka. It is up to you (banks) how you will manage it,” he said. 

“They have assured me of this. So, loan default will not hopefully increase from today,” he added. 

Kamal also claimed 11-12 percent non-performing loan in banks is “manageable” and the figure was lower in Bangladesh than in many other countries.

“Those who came to the meeting assured me that default loans won’t rise. They will rather push default loans down,” he said.

Bank loan default totalled Tk 993.7 billion as of September last year, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

The figure was on top of around Tk 350 billion in bad debt being written off.

Despite achievements in different financial indexes, the amount of default loan increased around 4.5 folds in the two consecutive terms of the Awami League government.

AMA Muhith, the finance minister of the last government, had admitted that default loan was a big problem in Bangladesh’s banking sector.

He had also said he would make a report for the new government so that it could tackle the issue, but it was unclear if such a report had been filed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

$250m WB deal for jobs

Visitors walk past Huawei's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 27, 2017. REUTERS

Documents link Huawei to front companies in Iran, Syria

World Bank's Kim to join GIP

Global growth slowing: WB

Representational Image: A 1.23 percent increase in Bangladesh's GDP is expected after the Padma Bridge becomes operational, according to government estimates.

Bangladesh will be 24th largest economy by 2033: Report

Kamal is 'up for the challenge'

Wages may rise 10% in 2019: Survey

I will ‘change’ finance ministry: Mustafa Kamal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.