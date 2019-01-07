Home > Economy

Mustafa Kamal hopes to turn finance ministry challenges into opportunities

  Sajidul Haque, Bangabhaban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST

New Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has welcomed debates over his ministry’s decisions as he looks to turn the challenges into opportunities.

“My challenge is the debates. The more debates there are, the better it will be for me,” he told bdnews24.com after taking oath at the Bangabhaban on Monday.  

“There will be challenges, but (we must) turn these challenges into opportunities,” added Kamal, who served the Sheikh Hasina government as the planning minster for the past five years. 

When the names and portfolios of the new ministers were announced on Sunday after the Awami League’s landslide election victory, Kamal vowed to overhaul his new ministry by extending its scope.

While forming the government in 2008, Hasina entrusted the finance ministry with former bureaucrat AMA Muhith. The veteran has made a total of 12 national budgets. He announced retirement ahead of the elections.

“Successful people taste success by tackling challenges. The more we face challenges, the greater success we achieve,” Kamal said.

Kamal, 72, has been elected MP from Cumilla four times. A chartered accountant by training, he is also known as sport organiser.

WARNING:

