Robbery suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Dhaka

Two other men were injured in the gunfight near the United International University campus in Badda around 2am on Thursday, said Md Moshiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP's Detective Branch (North).

They were all members of a gang of robbers, said police, without revealing their full identities.

"A group of robbers dressed as RAB officers were caught while preparing for a robbery a few days ago. They divulged information on a few of their associates during interrogation," said Moshiur.

A police team was dispatched on information that members of the 'robbery gang', clad in RAB uniforms, were spotted in a microbus in Badda.

"The robbers opened fire when the law enforcers arrived on the scene. Police retaliated and a few members of the gang were shot in the ensuing gunfight. The driver of the vehicle was also apprehended."

Three wounded men were subsequently rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared one of them dead on Thursday morning, said Moshiur.

The law enforcement agency recovered two pistols, bullets and RAB uniforms from the scene while seizing the microbus.