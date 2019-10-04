Fugitive crime kingpin Zeesan Ahmed arrested in Dubai

Zeesan, who is on the Interpol's red notice list, was apprehended by police in Dubai four days ago but his identity was confirmed on Wednesday, said Mohiul Islam, the assistant inspector general (national central bureau) of the police headquarters.

"At the time of his arrest, he was carrying an Indian passport which identified him as Akbar Chowdhury. Later the National Central Bureau in Dhaka and its Dubai counterpart analysed and exchanged information to uncover his real identity as Bangladesh's top criminal Zeesan."

The law-enforcement agency in Bangladesh is preparing the necessary paperwork that will be sent to Dubai for his extradition, said Mohiul.

Zeesan alias Monty was named in the home ministry's list of 'top criminals' in 2009 along with a reward for his arrest.

He terrorised businessmen in Dhaka's Motijheel, Malibagh, Badda, Gulshan and Banani between the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was also notorious for extortion and tender-grabbing.

In May, 2003, two officers of the Detective Branch of Police were killed in a drive to arrest him from a hotel in Malibagh. The incident caused a stir across the country.

Later, Zeesan went into hiding and fled to India, from where, it is believed he went to Dubai.

Interpol subsequently issued a red notice against him at the request of Bangladeshi law-enforcement and its website lists charges of murder and possession of explosives. It also describes him as holding dual citizenship in Bangladesh and the Dominican Republic.