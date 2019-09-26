Mohammedan's Lokman arrested for illegal possession of alcohol

He was apprehended from his residence at Monipuri Para in Dhaka’s Tejgaon late on Wednesday night, said RAB-2 Commander Lt Col Ashik Billah.

"We found five bottles of foreign liquor kept at his home without a licence. He was arrested on charges of possessing the bottles of alcohol. We are looking into whether there are any other allegations against him."

Lokman's house had been under the surveillance of the elite police force since Wednesday evening. Later, a RAB-2 team raided his home and took him in for questioning at its office.

RAB arrested over 150 people in raids on illegal casinos at Young Men’s Club and Wanderers Club a week ago. It also arrested Young Men’s Club President Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was later expelled from the Jubo League.

As the crackdown continued, police raided Mohammedan, Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dilkusha Sporting Club, and Victoria Sporting Club at Motijheel on Sunday, but made no arrest as there was no one in the clubs.

At Mohammedan, a club with a long tradition, police found nine gambling decks, two roulette tables, huge amount of playing cards, 11 wireless sets and 10 knives.

Lokman, who is also a director of Bangladesh Cricket Board, had claimed he had to rent the space for gambling following “pressure from politicians”.

The law enforcers have arrested several leaders of the ruling Awami League and its youth affiliate Jubo League in the ongoing crackdown.