Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders

The existing Public Gambling Act, 1867 cannot be invoked against the arrestees as its provisions are applicable across the country “except Dhaka Metropolitan area.”

Section 92 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1976 only stipulates a Tk 100 fine for gambling in public.

The weak laws have prevented the authorities from taking exemplary action against the arrestees in the gambling cases, according to law enforcement. They recommended overhauling the existing legislation on gambling.

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB raided Young Men's Club in Fakirapool on Sept 18 and uncovered illegal casino operations inside the establishment.

They arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan on charges of running the casino.

The elite police unit also raided Motijheel’s Wanderers Club and Muktijoddha Krira Chakra, Muktijoddha Sangha Club the same day before arresting 142 people on gambling charges. They also confiscated a variety of gambling equipment, money and alcohol from these facilities.

Three separate cases were filed against Jubo League leader Khaled under arms, drug and money laundering legislation. A RAB mobile court handed jail sentences ranging from six months to a year to the other arrestees.

They were penalised for possession and consumption of drugs, said a RAB official on condition of anonymity.

"We have followed the legal process. An executive magistrate led the raid and sealed the clubs. The legal process is still ongoing," said RAB’s Media Wing Director Sarwar Bin Kashem.

Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan being taken to a court from the Gulshan Police Station for a remand-hearing on Thursday. He has been implicated in three cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation after his arrest for running an illegal casino in Fakirapool on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

"RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam will be able to talk about it," he said, when asked why the authority did not take any step against the offenders under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance.

Sarwoer could not be reached for comment on the issue.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police later took up the mantle and on Sept 22 raided four reputed sporting clubs in the capital namely, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Dilkusha Sporting Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha.

They found alcohol and Tk 100,000 in one of the clubs but could not make any arrests. No case filed in the aftermath of the raids.

"We couldn't arrest anyone after we raided the clubs but seized equipment used for gambling. We sealed the clubs," said Motijheel Police Station OC Omar Farook.

"We sought a court order regarding the confiscated goods and the money. We are yet to receive the directive."

Multiple cases were filed under drugs and money laundering legislation after the raids by RAB.

The law-enforcing agency has not given any information on the seized casino equipment, said the OC.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance has a provision to impose a nominal fine for gambling, said an official of RAB.

The offenders can get away easily in court if this ordinance is followed to punish them, he said.

Former Inspector General of Police Nur Mohammed also pointed out the loophole in the existing law.

"Dhaka Metropolitan Traffic Police Act has been updated to meet the demands of our time. The section on gambling in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance should be overhauled too," he said.