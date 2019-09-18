Mobile court sentences 142 to jail after raid on Jubo League leader Khaled’s casino

The elite force also seized large quantities of the methamphetamine-based Yaba tablets and alcohol from the illegal establishment inside the Young Men’s Club in Fakirapool on Wednesday.

Of the arrestees, 31 have been handed one-year jail terms while the remaining 142 received six months’ imprisonment each, said RAB’s Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam.

The casino operations were managed by a Nepalese man, who fled the scene on receiving word of the raid, according to RAB. But law enforcers are inquiring after him.

Khaled, the organizing secretary of the Dhaka (South) wing of the ruling Awami League's youth wing, was also arrested on charges of operating the casino.