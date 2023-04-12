England want 'flat, fast' pitches for Ashes says Stokes

England have asked for "flat, fast wickets" at this year's Ashes, captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday, adding that he already had a lineup in mind for the five-test series in June.

Australia have not relinquished the famous urn since reclaiming it in 2017-18 but will face a buoyant England team who have won 10 of their last 12 tests under Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum.

England's highly entertaining "Bazball" approach has earned plaudits, and they will look to take that aggressive style into the Ashes where they should be able to call upon speedsters Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.