South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 07:40 PM BdST
South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two matches of the One-Day International series against England as he is put through return to play protocols following a concussion in the first game on Tuesday, officials confirmed.
Phehlukwayo collided with captain Keshav Maharaj in the field as his head struck the latter’s shoulder, leading to a cut on the chin and a concussion in South Africa’s 62-run win at Chester-le-Street.
He was replaced in the game by Dwaine Pretorius, who was able to bowl as a concussion substitute, but did not have much joy as he returned figures of 0-26 in three overs.
Phehlukwayo will now hope to be fit for the start of the three-match Twenty20 International series that begins on Wednesday. The last two ODIs will be played on Friday and Sunday.
More stories
- Phehlukwayo out of England ODIs
- Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20I over
- Pakistan ace Galle chase
- IPL team owners buy all franchises in SA league
- Stokes criticises packed schedule
- Time for Warner’s leadership ban to end: Chappell
- Lord’s relaxes dress code as heat rises
- Chandimal puts Sri Lanka in box seat
Recent Stories
- South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England
- Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over
- IPL team owners buy all six franchises in South Africa T20 league
- 'We are not cars': Stokes criticises packed schedule
- Lord's relaxes dress code for Pavilion as heat rises
- Shafique hundred keeps Pakistan on course in big chase
Opinion
Most Read
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years
- Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Prices of rechargeable fans heat up in Dhaka as power cuts drive demand
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss