Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 06:08 PM BdST
Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket.
The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over as wickets with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to give the tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast on Wednesday.
Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, and third New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets with three consecutive balls in international T20s.
"I love cricket and I don't think that's ever been done before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking a hat-trick," said teammate Ish Sodhi.
"If it has, I don't think it will be done again. It was great to see and, as a way to finish the match, it was fantastic. There's not much the man can't do at the moment."
The 31-year-old Bracewell, cousin of Black Caps seamer Doug and nephew of former internationals Brendon and John, has made his New Zealand debut in all three formats this year.
He notched a century in his third one-day international innings two weeks ago against Ireland in Dublin, smashing two sixes and three fours in the final over to drive New Zealand past their victory target of 301, again with a ball to spare.
- Pakistan ace Galle chase
- IPL team owners buy all franchises in SA league
- Stokes criticises packed schedule
- Time for Warner’s leadership ban to end: Chappell
- Lord’s relaxes dress code as heat rises
- Chandimal puts Sri Lanka in box seat
- Stokes victim of crazy schedule: Nasser Hussain
- Stokes announces shock ODI retirement
- IPL team owners buy all six franchises in South Africa T20 league
- 'We are not cars': Stokes criticises packed schedule
- Lord's relaxes dress code for Pavilion as heat rises
- Shafique hundred keeps Pakistan on course in big chase
- Time for Warner's leadership ban to end, says Greg Chappell
- Stokes victim of 'crazy' schedule, says former England captain Hussain
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years