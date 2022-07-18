Australia's Cummins skips Zimbabwe, NZ one-day series
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 11:56 AM BdST
Test skipper Pat Cummins has been rested for Australia's one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in August and September, Cricket Australia said on Monday.
Fast bowler Cummins will be "managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer" and miss the six matches in North Queensland, CA said in a statement.
Batsman Travis Head will also skip the series as his partner is expecting their first child, but spinner Adam Zampa, all-rounder Ashton Agar and paceman Sean Abbott all return to the squad.
Abbott, who fractured his finger in the nets on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, will form an imposing pace unit with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Captain Aaron Finch will lead an equally strong batting line-up also featuring the talents of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell.
Australia play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Townsville from Aug 28 before taking on the top ranked Black Caps in three day-nighters in Cairns from Sept 6.
Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
