Taijul’s maiden five-for helps Bangladesh bowl Windies out for paltry 178

With an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Bangladesh chose to field for a third straight time at Guayana’s Providence Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh bowlers put West Indies on the back foot right from the start once again and the spinners were once again the stars of the show. Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with two wickets each.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal introduced Taijul (5 for 28) in the third over. He struck with his first ball to castle Brandon King for 8 and again in his next over for the scalp of Shai Hope (2), beating the batsmen with flight both the time.

Mustafizur then trapped Shamarh Brooks (4) as the hosts teetered on 16 for three.

The West Indies innings was held up by Nicholas Pooran (73) as he paired in a recovery stand of 67 with Keacy Carty (33). The duo smashed six boundaries and three sixes between them.

As Carty grew bolder, Nasum snared his wicket with a length ball before the West Indies could reach 100. Pooran stitched up another 34 runs with Rovman Powell (18).

But Taijul struck again to remove Powell and reduce the Caribbeans to 117 for five. Keemo Paul (6) was lured in by the southpaw for a stumping.

As Pooran ploughed on, Tamim moved around his fielders to retain the attacking intent. But it came down to Taijul who tossed it up and went through Pooran’s gates for his fifth as the West Indies collapsed to 150 for eight.

Romario Shepherd (19) then put up some late resistance before Nasum and Mustafizur cleaned up the tail with eight balls to spare.

Mosaddek Hossain also picked up a wicket while Mehidy Hasan Miraz could not make the best of the conditions and went wicketless conceding 61 runs.