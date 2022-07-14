Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation

Shohidul pleaded guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code, cricket's governing body said on Thursday.

The 10-month suspension has been backdated to May 28, the day he admitted to the offence, meaning the pacer will be eligible to play on Mar 28, 2023.

Shohidul's urine sample, which was collected as a part of the ICC's out-of-competition testing programme, came back positive for 'Clomifene', a prohibited substance.

However, the ICC confirmed that Shohidul had inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance in the form of a medicine that he had been legitimately prescribed for therapeutic purposes.

Shohidul also testified that he had no intention to use the prohibited substance for performance enhancement, the ICC added.