Bangladesh rout Windies by nine wickets to clinch ODI series 2-0

After skittling the hosts out for just 108 on Wednesday, skipper Tamim Iqbal led the chase from the front as the Tigers coasted to the win with 29.2 overs to spare to seal the series with a match in hand at the Providence Stadium.

The West Indies bowlers’ only success came when Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) skied Gudakesh Motie and trudged back after an opening stand of 48 with his captain.

With Tamim anchoring the innings, Litton Das then let loose at the other end and cracked four quick boundaries in a show of urgency.

Tamim, too, danced down the track to join the party with a boundary before another delicate sweep in the following over to all but end the chase. Litton then levelled the scores with back-to-back boundaries as Bangladesh reached 108 in 20 overs.

Tamim then blasted another boundary to finish things in style and bring up his 53rd ODI century, the first half-century in the series.

The duo smashed 13 boundaries between them, which is three more than the West Indies scored in their whole innings, as Bangladesh chased down the target at a brisk rate of 5.41.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4 for 29) and Nasum Ahmed (3 for 19) put the West Indies batting to the sword.

The spin duo snared seven wickets for 48 runs between them as all the Caribbean batters walked back to the hutch with 15 overs in hand.

Like in the first game, Tamim Iqbal attacked the batsmen with close-in fielders and at least one in the slips every over. The batsmen never got going.

After Bangladesh chose to field in their bid to secure the series with a game in hand, openers Shai Hope (18) and Kyle Mayers (17) began watchfully and batted 10 overs to reach 27 without any loss. That was the highest partnership in the game.

Mosaddek Hossain, who had opened Bangladesh’s bowling, returned to the attack and castled Mayers to trigger a collapse that went all the way to the bottom of the batting.

Keemo Paul topscored for the Caribbean side, remaining unbeaten on 25 with four boundaries. The innings featured no sixes.

Bangladesh had won the first game by four wickets after restricting the hosts to 149 for nine.