Shoriful, Miraz fire Bangladesh to easy win over West Indies in first ODI

Tamim Iqbal’s men won the toss and chose to field in the tie curtailed to 41 overs per innings due to the wet outfield on Sunday at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Left-arm medium pacer Shoriful grabbed his career-best four for 34 while Miraz, adjudged Man-of-the-Match, snared three for 36 as the Caribbean side posted a measly 149 for nine.

The West Indies batsmen laboured through the innings with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks topscoring with a 66-ball 33.

Reduced to 110 for eight, tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) held their ground to add 39 runs. Phillip bludgeoned the only six for his team.

Nasum Ahmed made his ODI debut and gave away just 16 runs in eight overs including three maidens.

Fielding and catching remained a concern for Bangladesh, who spilled four straightforward opportunities.

Bangladesh coasted to the win with 55 balls to spare with Mahmudullah leading the hunt with an unbeaten 69-ball 41 while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 37 off 46 deliveries. Tamim contributed with 33 off 25 deliveries at the top of the batting.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was economical with a return of 1 for18 from nine overs.

The Tigers were unable to practice before the game due to heavy rain in Guyana.

It was Bangladesh’s first win in international cricket since their South Africa tour in March after the home side won both Tests and the T20I series 2-0. Bangladesh also registered their ninth straight ODI win over the West Indies.

With the showpiece event slated for October next year, Bangladesh are still looking for their best ODI combination after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza handed the captaincy to Tamim during the pandemic.

The teams will play the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at the same venue.