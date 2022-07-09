Police arrest fan after racism allegations at England v India Test
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jul 2022 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2022 10:13 AM BdST
Birmingham Police said they arrested a man on Friday after allegations of racist behaviour during England's Test match against India at Edgbaston came to light earlier this week.
A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on the fourth day of the Test, which England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.
"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday," Birmingham Police said in a statement.
"He remains in custody for questioning."
The incident was also highlighted on Twitter by former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at the club had rocked English cricket last year.
Warwickshire said they would deploy undercover spotters for the second Twenty20 between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday.
India won the first T20 of the three-match series by 50 runs.
- Fan held after racism allegations at England v India Test
- Edgbaston to deploy undercover spotters after racism claims
- Smith raises doubts over England's attacking style
- Root strives to be England's rock and rock star
- India drop in WTC rankings
- England trying to rewrite Test cricket: Stokes
- England pull off record chase
- Officials probe racist abuse allegations at Edgbaston Test
- Police arrest fan after racism allegations at England v India Test
- Edgbaston to deploy undercover spotters after racism claims during India Test
- Australia's Smith raises doubts over England's attacking style
- England's rock or a rock star? Root looks to strike a balance
- India drop in WTC rankings, Bumrah rues batting after loss
- England trying to rewrite Test cricket, says Stokes
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Japan ex-PM Abe gunned down while making election campaign speech
- Eminent actor Sharmili Ahmed dies at 75
- Bangladesh declares a day of state mourning for ex-Japan PM Abe
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Southbound travellers cheerful as Padma Bridge eases Eid travel woes
- Former UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson
- Global reaction to killing of Japan's former PM Abe
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10