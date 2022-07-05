Officials investigate racist abuse allegations at Edgbaston Test
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 12:20 PM BdST
Warwickshire County Cricket Club said officials are investigating allegations of racist behaviour among members of the crowd at Edgbaston on the fourth day of the fifth Test between England and India.
A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on Monday.
Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq shared a thread detailing some of the incidents and wrote that they were, "disappointing to read".
Rafiq's Testimony to a British parliamentary committee last year led to an investigation into claims of institutional racism at Yorkshire and resulted in major reforms.
Edgbaston's official Twitter account responded to Rafiq's tweet saying that they would investigate the matter as soon as possible.
The England & Wales Cricket Board said in a statement it was "very concerned" by the reports.
"I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all," Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, said on Monday.
"Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened.
"Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."
The Bharat Army, India's official global supporters' group, later said many of its members had been targeted by "a very small minority".
"We will work with @Edgbaston to share all your feedback. Thank you to those England fans who stood by us," it added.
The rearranged fifth Test will resume on Tuesday, with England needing 119 runs on the final day for a series-levelling victory.
- Officials probe racist abuse allegations at Edgbaston Test
- New Zealand players sign five-year equal pay deal
- Root, Bairstow keep England on course
- India in charge at Edgbaston
- Anderson calls for aggressive approach with bat
- Bumrah hurts England with allround show
- Broad bowls most expensive Test over
- India on Cummins’ radar after Australia’s Galle win
- Officials investigate racist abuse allegations at Edgbaston Test
- New Zealand players sign five-year equal pay deal
- Pant falls after scoring fifty, India's lead swells at Edgbaston
- Belligerent Bairstow leads England fightback
- England's Anderson calls for aggressive approach with bat
- Side strain forces Australia's Agar out of Sri Lanka tour
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months