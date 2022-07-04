India set England 378 to win fifth Test at Edgbaston
Published: 04 Jul 2022 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 07:26 PM BdST
India were all out for 245 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 378 on day four of the rearranged fifth test between the sides at Edgbaston on Monday.
Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) scored half-centuries for the touring side who are 2-1 ahead in the series.
Ben Stokes was the pick of the England bowlers claiming 4-33.
