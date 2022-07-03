England's Anderson calls for aggressive approach with bat
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:00 PM BdST
Veteran bowler James Anderson called on England's batsmen to play with aggression as they look to claw their way back into the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.
The hosts closed on 84-5 on day two of the Test, 332 runs behind and needing 133 to avoid follow-on, with Jonny Bairstow batting on 12 alongside skipper Ben Stokes.
"The way we've got out of sticky situations is trying to put pressure back on the opposition," Anderson told reporters on Saturday. "I've got a fair feeling our best line of defence tomorrow will be attack. Our batters are naturally aggressive."
"We've got to try to work our way back in and put some pressure back on them," he added. "We're up against it, but we've been in this position before this summer."
Anderson also came to the defence of England teammate Stuart Broad, who conceded 35 runs in eight deliveries, bowling Test cricket's most expensive over.
"Stuart's an experienced player and I don't think it will affect him," Anderson said. "I thought he was a bit unlucky, with top edges flying everywhere.
"On another day one of those top edges goes straight to hand. There was a chance down at fine leg. If that gets taken, then no-one talks about the over."
- Bumrah hurts England with allround show
- Broad bowls most expensive Test over
- India on Cummins’ radar after Australia’s Galle win
- Agar out of Sri Lanka tour
- England’s Buttler downplays talk of Test role
- Pant, Jadeja rescue India
- Stokes to skip India T20s, returns for ODIs
- Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- England's Anderson calls for aggressive approach with bat
- Side strain forces Australia's Agar out of Sri Lanka tour
- India on Cummins' radar after Australia's Galle win
- Broad bowls most expensive over in Tests after Bumrah blitz
- England lose Lees after Bumrah blitzes Broad
- England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of Test role
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect
- Teacher Utpal was the bedrock of his family. His murder leaves them staring into an abyss