Side strain forces Australia's Agar out of Sri Lanka tour
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2022 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 06:32 PM BdST
Ashton Agar has been ruled out of Australia's second Test against Sri Lanka with a side strain, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.
The spin bowler, who had been undergoing rehabilitation in an effort to be ready for the second Test, has been replaced in the squad by Jon Holland.
Holland played the first of his four Test matches against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2016 and joins the squad having recently featured for Australia A against Sri Lanka A.
The second Test begins on July 8 after the Australians wrapped up the first Test on Friday with a comprehensive 10-wicket win.
More stories
- England’s Buttler downplays talk of Test role
- Pant, Jadeja rescue India
- Stokes to skip India T20s, returns for ODIs
- Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- Bumrah to lead India v England
- Anderson stunned by 'fearless' England transformation
- India to take late call on Rohit's inclusion
- Australia 98-3 after Lyon mauls Sri Lanka
Recent Stories
- England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of Test role
- Stokes to skip England's T20 series v India, returns for ODIs
- India 53-2 after Anderson strikes twice at Edgbaston
- Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Galle
- Rohit ruled out with COVID-19, Bumrah to lead India v England
- Anderson stunned by 'fearless' England transformation
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- After mob humiliates teacher, Bangladesh district bans mobile phones in schools, colleges
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
- Awami League leader Mukul Bose dies at 68