Stokes to skip England's T20 series v India, returns for ODIs
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2022 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 09:29 PM BdST
England Test captain Ben Stokes will skip the Twenty20 series against India but will return for the one-day internationals, England's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.
Jos Buttler takes over as white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement this week.
England host India in three T20s from July 7 followed by three ODIs.
The teams are currently playing the fifth Test of the series - which India lead 2-1 -- that was postponed last year due to COVID-19 cases in the tourists' camp.
England spinner Adil Rashid will not be involved in the one-day series after he was given permission by the ECB to miss them to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
ENGLAND T20 SQUAD: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey
ENGLAND ODI SQUAD: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey
- Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- Bumrah to lead India v England
- Anderson stunned by 'fearless' England transformation
- India to take late call on Rohit's inclusion
- Australia 98-3 after Lyon mauls Sri Lanka
- England sounds 'alarm bells' with whitewash: McCullum
- Morgan retires from international cricket
- Bairstow bashing sees England to Test clean sweep
- Stokes to skip England's T20 series v India, returns for ODIs
- India 53-2 after Anderson strikes twice at Edgbaston
- Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Galle
- Rohit ruled out with COVID-19, Bumrah to lead India v England
- Anderson stunned by 'fearless' England transformation
- India to take late call on Rohit's inclusion after positive COVID test
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Six years after the worst terrorist attack, what lessons has Bangladesh learnt?
- Devastated by floods, northeast Bangladesh faces danger from plastics used for aid packaging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Haji Salim released on parole to attend brother's funeral