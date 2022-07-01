Home > Cricket

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Galle

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets inside three days of the opening Test in Galle on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka, who had conceded a 109-run lead, were bowled out for 113 in their second innings as Nathan Lyon (4-31) wrecked their top order and part-timer Travis Head (4-10) polished off the tail.

Needing only five runs to win, opener David Warner hit Ramesh Mendis for a four and followed it with a six to seal Australia's victory in four deliveries.

Galle also hosts the second Test from Friday.

