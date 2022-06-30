Anderson stunned by 'fearless' England transformation
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2022 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:38 PM BdST
James Anderson thought he had seen it all over the course of an England career spanning nearly two decades but the Test team's transformation under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes has caught the veteran seamer by surprise.
England brushed aside New Zealand to chase down targets of 277, 299 and 296 and complete a 3-0 series whitewash of the world Test champions in their first series under McCullum and Stokes.
Anderson, who has played a record 171 Tests since his debut in 2003, said they had created a totally different vibe among the squad.
"I have never been in a dressing room before when we have chased 300 on a pitch that is turning and everyone has been so calm, believing we were going to chase them down," the 39-year-old told British media.
"That for me, after 20 years of playing international cricket, I had never seen before ... As a bowler, I don't want to think of someone coming at me like that. The confidence our batters have got at the moment, they're fearless.
"That belief can go such a long way especially with the young players we have got. Trying to develop their confidence and experience, that will do wonders for them."
Anderson, England's record wicket-taker in Tests, missed the third Test with an ankle injury but hoped to return against India at Edgbaston on Friday in a re-arranged Test from last year's five-match series.
"I hate missing games," Anderson added. "After that game at Headingley the feeling around the group is so good you want to be around it as much as possible.
"The ankle feels pretty good and I've got a couple of days of practice to get through. If I can do that, hopefully I'm good for Friday."
- India to take late call on Rohit's inclusion
- Australia 98-3 after Lyon mauls Sri Lanka
- England sounds 'alarm bells' with whitewash: McCullum
- Morgan retires from international cricket
- Bairstow bashing sees England to Test clean sweep
- England seize control of Headingley Test
- NZ fight back in second innings
- Australia skipper Finch lauds Sri Lankan fans
- India to take late call on Rohit's inclusion after positive COVID test
- Australia 98-3 after Lyon mauls Sri Lanka
- England have sounded 'alarm bells' with New Zealand whitewash: McCullum
- England captain Morgan retires from international cricket
- Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again as New Zealand build lead
- England strike late to seize control of Headingley Test
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- A student wrote 'I feel sad' on an exam paper as a joke. Now his university is demanding an explanation
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds