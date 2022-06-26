Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again as New Zealand build lead
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2022 08:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 08:30 PM BdST
In-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were closing in on half-centuries as New Zealand stayed afloat on 254-5 at lunch on day four of the third Test against England at Headingley on Sunday.
Resuming in the morning on 168-5, New Zealand comfortably negotiated the early swing in gusty conditions to build a lead of 223, with Mitchell on 44 not out and Blundell unbeaten on 45.
England made 360 in response to New Zealand's first-innings 329, but the momentum gained by taking three quick wickets late on the third day faded away as Mitchell and Blundell dropped anchor.
Their unbroken sixth-wicket partnership climbed to 93, after Mitchell successfully reviewed an lbw decision off the bowling of Jack Leach in the 68th over.
Although Leach occasionally caused problems, the introduction of fellow spinner Joe Root helped eased the pressure on Mitchell, who reverse-swept him for two fours before milking two more in his next over.
The hosts were dealt a blow before play started when wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was ruled out of the remainder of the game after testing positive for COVID-19, with Sam Billings brought in as a substitute.
England, 2-0 up, are bidding to win every match of a home series with at least three Tests for the first time since their 4-0 rout of India in 2011.
