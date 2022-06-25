Maxwell's Test hopes on the rise despite deteriorating 'baggy green'
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2022 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 05:57 PM BdST
The "baggy green" cap awarded to Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell on his Test debut has completely fallen apart after an extended spell in his closet, the all-rounder said ahead of a potential Test return in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
The 33-year-old, who played the last of his seven Tests against Bangladesh five years ago, was added to Australia's Test squad as injury cover for middle-order batsman Travis Head.
The baggy green is presented to Australian players when they make their Test debut and they receive just one for their entire career.
"I took it out last year and had a look at it and it was deteriorating and I thought 'that's not a good sign'," Maxwell told reporters.
"My wife took it out yesterday and it had completely fallen apart. She said 'I don't think I can bring this,' it looked terrible. So I'm going to need a new one over here. It's happened to a few of the boys.
"I'm probably going to have to put it in a glass case and leave it there I reckon. I'll see if I can get it fixed when I get home but at the moment, it's probably a bit too late for that."
Maxwell added he is ready to play Test cricket despite his lengthy absence from the longest format.
"I've done a bit of red-ball work training-wise, always trying to stay ready just in case, knowing there was a fair few sub-continent tours coming up, not just this year but next year as well," Maxwell said.
"But at some stage, you think you might give up hope but it was just so nice to get the tap on the shoulder."
The first of two Tests in Galle begins on Wednesday.
- Australia skipper Finch lauds Sri Lankan fans
- Mitchell, Blundell lead NZ fightback
- Stokes, Buttler back Morgan to rediscover form
- England crush Netherlands again
- ‘Extreme spin' in Sri Lanka pitches great preparation for Tests: Warner
- Sri Lanka edge Australia in last-ball thriller
- New Zealand call up ex-Dutch player Rippon for European tour
- Dravid backs Pant despite poor S Africa series
- 'Outstanding', Australia skipper Finch lauds Sri Lankan fans
- England's Stokes, Buttler back Morgan to rediscover form
- Broad strikes twice as England seize initiative
- Roy century as England crush Netherlands again
- ‘Extreme spin' of Sri Lanka ODI pitches great preparation for Tests: Warner
- Sri Lanka edge Australia in last-ball thriller to clinch series
Most Read
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Hasina leads celebrations over the opening of Padma Bridge
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh