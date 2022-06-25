Maxwell's Test hopes on the rise despite deteriorating 'baggy green'

The 33-year-old, who played the last of his seven Tests against Bangladesh five years ago, was added to Australia's Test squad as injury cover for middle-order batsman Travis Head.

The baggy green is presented to Australian players when they make their Test debut and they receive just one for their entire career.

"I took it out last year and had a look at it and it was deteriorating and I thought 'that's not a good sign'," Maxwell told reporters.

"My wife took it out yesterday and it had completely fallen apart. She said 'I don't think I can bring this,' it looked terrible. So I'm going to need a new one over here. It's happened to a few of the boys.

"I'm probably going to have to put it in a glass case and leave it there I reckon. I'll see if I can get it fixed when I get home but at the moment, it's probably a bit too late for that."

Maxwell added he is ready to play Test cricket despite his lengthy absence from the longest format.

"I've done a bit of red-ball work training-wise, always trying to stay ready just in case, knowing there was a fair few sub-continent tours coming up, not just this year but next year as well," Maxwell said.

"But at some stage, you think you might give up hope but it was just so nice to get the tap on the shoulder."

The first of two Tests in Galle begins on Wednesday.