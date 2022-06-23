England's Stokes, Buttler back Morgan to rediscover form
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2022 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2022 08:39 PM BdST
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have dismissed concerns over Eoin Morgan's form and backed England's "phenomenal" limited-overs captain to get back to his best.
England completed a 3-0 drubbing of the Netherlands with an eight-wicket win in the last match of their One-Day International (ODI) series on Wednesday. Read full story
Morgan, who scored ducks in the first two matches of the series, missed out with a groin problem.
The 35-year-old has not scored a T20 or ODI half century in almost a year and his form has raised questions ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year as well as England's defence of their 50-overs title in 2023.
"Well, he's only had two low scores so I wouldn't say he's going through a hard time at the moment," England Test captain Stokes told reporters.
"I think the press are the only ones giving him a hard time and I think the players have shown it's not an issue with them.
"People are allowed to not score many runs and more than that he's our captain. He's a phenomenal leader and always will be so I've got no issues with anything going on with him at the moment."
Buttler, who scored 86 not out as England chased down a target of 244 with nearly 20 overs to spare, said there was "no questioning" Morgan's place in the England camp.
"I can't put into words what he's achieved. Everyone always talks about his captaincy but you forget what a brilliant batsman he's been for England in over 200 ODIs - that doesn't just go away overnight," Buttler said.
"Everyone in the team is backing him."
England's Test team will look to complete a sweep of their three-match series against New Zealand later on Thursday.
- Broad strikes give England control
- England crush Netherlands again
- ‘Extreme spin' in Sri Lanka pitches great preparation for Tests: Warner
- Sri Lanka edge Australia in last-ball thriller
- New Zealand call up ex-Dutch player Rippon for European tour
- Dravid backs Pant despite poor S Africa series
- England beat Netherlands in second ODI
- Sri Lanka beat Australia in third ODI
- Broad strikes twice as England seize initiative
- Roy century as England crush Netherlands again
- ‘Extreme spin' of Sri Lanka ODI pitches great preparation for Tests: Warner
- Sri Lanka edge Australia in last-ball thriller to clinch series
- New Zealand call up former Dutch all-rounder Rippon for European tour
- India coach Dravid backs Pant despite poor South Africa series
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Flood-hit people in Sylhet, Sunamganj signal helicopter for aid as water levels recede
- Court scuttles move to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Padma Bridge Rail Link project to open in June 2023, says project director