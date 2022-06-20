No fireworks this time as England beat Netherlands in second ODI
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jun 2022 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2022 01:19 AM BdST
England beat Netherlands by six wickets in the second match of their ODI series on Sunday but were made to work much harder than in their spectacular record-breaking opening win.
Any chance of breaking the ODI batting record they set on Friday, when they smashed 498-4 in a 232-run victory, were banished as the Dutch won the toss and batted first.
England appeared to be cruising to victory when Jason Roy (73) and Phil Salt (77) put on 139 for the opening wicket.
But both were removed by Aryan Dutt while England captain Eoin Morgan went for a duck for the second time in three days and Liam Livingstone was bowled for four by Tim Pringle.
On Friday, Jos Buttler, Malan and Salt all notched up centuries while Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty (17 balls) as they eclipsed their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018.
- England have sights set on 500-run mark: Buttler
- England break record for highest ODI total with 498
- Karthik helps India level series against South Africa
- Sri Lanka secure series-levelling win over Australia
- Windies skittle Bangladesh
- Morgan will know when its right to step down: coach
- England thriving under McCullum's positive approach
- Cummins plays down hip niggle
- No fireworks this time as England beat Netherlands in second ODI
- Nissanka smashes ton as Sri Lanka beat Australia in third ODI
- India, South Africa draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport
- Karthik blitz sets up India's series-levelling win over South Africa
- England have sights set on 500-run mark, says Buttler
- England break record for highest ODI total with 498 against Netherlands
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends SSC, equivalent exams over floods
- Bangladesh deploys army for flood rescue, relief efforts
- Heavy rains waterlog Chattogram, leaving Mayor Rezaul's house flooded
- Hasina to visit Sylhet as floods devastate northeast
- Man dies after ferries collide on Padma River
- Bangladesh’s northeast reels from ‘worst floods in more than a century‘
- Floods inundate 40 villages in Habiganj as Kushiyara River bursts its banks
- Severe flooding leaves millions stranded with more onrush in the forecast in Sylhet, Sunamganj
- Floods force MAG Osmani Airport in Sylhet to close
- LGRD minister warns Dhaka may flood as well