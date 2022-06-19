India, South Africa draw T20 series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts' opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart.

But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.