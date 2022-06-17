Bangladesh blown away for 103 by West Indies on Day 1 in Antigua Test

Only skipper Shakib Al Hasan (51) weathered the storm before the Tigers rolled over embarrassingly at the North Sound on Thursday as the Caribbean bowlers ripped through the batting order with devastating bursts.

West Indies were 15 for no loss in 15 overs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (9) and John Campbell (1) in the middle, trailing Bangladesh by 88 runs.

Only two other Bangladesh batsmen reached two-digit scores - opener Tamim Iqbal (29) and Litton Das (12) while six others walked without disturbing the scoreboard after the hosts asked Bangladesh to bat first.

For the Caribbean side, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales returned identical hauls of 3-33 while Kemar Roach (2-21) and Kyle Mayers (2-10) snared two scalps each to bundle out the visitors inside 33 overs.

Bangladesh were reduced to 76 for six at the stroke of lunch before the Caribbean bowlers snuffed out the tail eight overs into the second session.