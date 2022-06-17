Home > Cricket

Bangladesh blown away for 103 by West Indies on Day 1 in Antigua Test

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2022 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 01:07 AM BdST

Ruthless West Indies have knocked over shambolic Bangladesh for a measly 103 within two sessions on the opening day of the Antigua Test.

Only skipper Shakib Al Hasan (51) weathered the storm before the Tigers rolled over embarrassingly at the North Sound on Thursday as the Caribbean bowlers ripped through the batting order with devastating bursts.

West Indies were 15 for no loss in 15 overs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (9) and John Campbell (1) in the middle, trailing Bangladesh by 88 runs.

Only two other Bangladesh batsmen reached two-digit scores - opener Tamim Iqbal (29) and Litton Das (12) while six others walked without disturbing the scoreboard after the hosts asked Bangladesh to bat first.

For the Caribbean side, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales returned identical hauls of 3-33 while Kemar Roach (2-21) and Kyle Mayers (2-10) snared two scalps each to bundle out the visitors inside 33 overs.

Bangladesh were reduced to 76 for six at the stroke of lunch before the Caribbean bowlers snuffed out the tail eight overs into the second session.

