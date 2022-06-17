Bangladesh blown away for 103 by West Indies on Day 1 in Antigua Test
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2022 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2022 01:07 AM BdST
Ruthless West Indies have knocked over shambolic Bangladesh for a measly 103 within two sessions on the opening day of the Antigua Test.
Only skipper Shakib Al Hasan (51) weathered the storm before the Tigers rolled over embarrassingly at the North Sound on Thursday as the Caribbean bowlers ripped through the batting order with devastating bursts.
West Indies were 15 for no loss in 15 overs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (9) and John Campbell (1) in the middle, trailing Bangladesh by 88 runs.
Only two other Bangladesh batsmen reached two-digit scores - opener Tamim Iqbal (29) and Litton Das (12) while six others walked without disturbing the scoreboard after the hosts asked Bangladesh to bat first.
For the Caribbean side, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales returned identical hauls of 3-33 while Kemar Roach (2-21) and Kyle Mayers (2-10) snared two scalps each to bundle out the visitors inside 33 overs.
Bangladesh were reduced to 76 for six at the stroke of lunch before the Caribbean bowlers snuffed out the tail eight overs into the second session.
- Morgan will know when its right to step down: coach
- England thriving under McCullum's positive approach
- Cummins plays down hip niggle
- England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win
- England fined for slow over rate during New Zealand match
- Australia beat Sri Lanka in first ODI
- Bairstow blasts England to victory over NZ
- Chahal, Harshal power India to T20 win over South Africa
- England skipper Morgan will know when time is right to step aside: Mott
- England thriving under McCullum's positive approach, says Broad
- Cummins plays down hip niggle, says Starc won't be rushed back
- England fined for slow over rate in second Test win over New Zealand
- England captain Stokes 'blown away' by Test win at Trent Bridge
- Chahal, Harshal power India to convincing T20 win over South Africa
Most Read
- Bangladesh names Fatima Yasmin as its first female finance secretary
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- AL challenger Rifat beats stalwart Sakku for Cumilla mayor in a tight race
- Father dies of injuries in Dhaka road crash, two children still hospitalised
- Bangladesh reports 357 COVID cases, the highest in 14 weeks
- India looks to rains, not just rates, to cool hot inflation
- Bangladesh panel wants to restore restrictions to counter COVID surge
- Thousands marooned as flash floods fit Sylhet for third time
- ‘Unnecessary confusion’: Finance Ministry clarifies Kamal’s remarks on black money
- All landlords in Dhaka have ‘black money’ in a sense, says Finance Minister Kamal