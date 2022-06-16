England skipper Morgan will know when time is right to step aside: Mott
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2022 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2022 06:11 PM BdST
England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has struggled for form and fitness recently but the 35-year-old is a "long way off" the point where he is no longer worth his place in the team, newly-appointed white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.
Morgan took charge of the white-ball sides in December 2014, guiding England to the Twenty20 World Cup final two years later before helping them win the 50-overs event in 2019.
However, he has scored only one half-century in his last 24 white-ball innings for England and Mott said he will be determined to prove his worth.
"He always wants to be picked as a batter on form and merit," Mott said "When he feels that's not the case he will step aside.
"I think that's a long way off being at that point."
The form of Morgan, who turns 36 this year, could be a concern for England with the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia but Mott said he could quickly return to form.
"Great players go through runs at different times and sometimes you flick a switch and it turns and you wonder what all the fuss has been about," the coach said.
"Definitely watching him bat in the nets he's in pretty good positions and going well. You can already tell what a profound influence he has on this group. He's got a lot of great cricket ahead of him."
