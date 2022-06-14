New Zealand set England 299 to win on final day
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2022 06:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 06:29 PM BdST
New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second Test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.
Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position.
England will have a minimum of 72 overs to reach the target and clinch the three Test series, meaning they will have to score at a challenging run-rate of 4.16.
New Zealand will be without the bowling services of seamer Kyle Jamieson, who has a back injury.
With the Kiwis resuming on 224-7, England's morning started with Joe Root dropping Matt Henry at slip off Jack Leach's second ball but after a sustained spell of short bowling at his body, Henry was caught behind trying to hook Stuart Broad.
Jamieson went in similar fashion, trying to swipe a rising delivery from Broad and Ben Foakes safely snaffled up the catch.
Boult's opening run made him the highest scoring batsman and number 11 and while there was a light-hearted appreciation of that milestone, the last man made a potentially important contribution in his stand with Mitchell.
