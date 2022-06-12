Pope leads England fightback in second Test
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2022 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 06:53 PM BdST
Ollie Pope was closing in on his second Test century and opener Alex Lees hit his maiden fifty as England reached 195-2 at lunch on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday.
Resuming on 90-1 after the touring side posted a dominant 553 thanks to a well-crafted 190 by Daryl Mitchell, England continued to score runs freely at a sunny Trent Bridge to trail by 358 runs at the interval.
Pope, who had taken advantage of a dropped catch to race to his half-century on the second day, was unbeaten on 84 with former captain Joe Root on 35 not out, after Lees departed following a poor shot.
Lees excelled in good batting conditions as he fluently drove pace bowler Tim Southee for two fours before reaching his first Test fifty with a four on the leg-side off Kyle Jamieson.
On 67, however, he chased a wide delivery from Matt Henry to edge it to Mitchell at slip and the fielder made no mistake having dropped the left-hander early in his innings, ending a solid second-wicket partnership of 141.
It was a disappointing end for the 29-year-old Lees, who lasted 125 balls and hit 11 fours.
Root, whose unbeaten 115 guided England to a five-wicket win in the opening Test, endured nervy moments and was lucky to survive after flashing at a delivery from Southee who also dropped him in the slip cordon.
The final starts at Headingley on June 23.
