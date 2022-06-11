Nawaz picks four as Pakistan beat West Indies to seal ODI series
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2022 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2022 12:05 PM BdST
All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz bagged four wickets as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second one-day international on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Chasing 276, the visitors were bundled out for 155 within 33 overs in Multan as Nawaz excelled with his spin bowling and finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-19. Mohammad Wasim also chipped in, taking 3-34 on his comeback.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (77) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (72) formed a formidable partnership of 120 for the second wicket to hand the hosts a par score after they opted to bat.
Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, will look to complete a clean sweep of the series when the third ODI takes place on Sunday.
They have now won 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.
