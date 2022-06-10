COVID rules NZ skipper Williamson out of second England Test
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2022 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 06:32 PM BdST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England starting on Friday at Trent Bridge after Testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match.
Williamson, his country's best batsman, will begin five days of isolation and be replaced as captain by Tom Latham, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
Experienced opener Hamish Rutherford, who is in England playing in a domestic Twenty20 competition, will come into the squad.
"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.
"We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be."
New Zealand crashed to a five-wicket loss at Lord's on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series. The final Test will take place at Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps have already lost all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the series due to a heel injury. He was replaced in the squad by Michael Bracewell.
- Miller, Van der Dussen blitz India
- Australia back struggling Smith
- Babar hits 3 ODI tons in a row - for 2nd time
- Australia clinch T20 series
- Pant to lead second string India v S Africa
- India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj retires
- Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies: Pooran
- Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in first T20
- South Africa's Miller and Van der Dussen blitz India
- Australia back struggling Smith to unlock T20 potential
- Babar hits three ODI tons in a row - for second time
- Australia edge out Sri Lanka to clinch T20 series
- Rahul out with injury, Pant to lead second string India v S Africa
- India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj retires
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
- A perfect storm looms. Bangladesh's finance minister doesn't light the path ahead
- FY23 budget: products to pay more and less for
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police