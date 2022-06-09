Australia back struggling Smith to unlock T20 potential
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2022 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 06:47 PM BdST
Australia hope to unlock Steve Smith's potential in Twenty20 cricket ahead of this year's World Cup, assistant coach Michael Di Venuto said, as the Test team's batting mainstay continues to struggle in the shortest format.
Smith averages 59.77 in Tests and was Australia's second-highest scorer on their tour of Pakistan earlier this year, hitting three 50-plus scores in four innings.
In the 20-overs format he averages 25.54 and has a modest strike rate of 125. He has not managed a fifty in his last 16 innings in Twenty20 Internationals and was dismissed for five against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
"Recent history, we've used (Smith) in a different way throughout our middle order, where people have batted around him," Di Venuto said.
"We know his skill level, we know his talent so we're pretty keen to unlock him as a T20 cricketer and just let him go about his business and show us how good he is."
The world champions left out a more attacking Josh Inglis to accommodate Smith for the first two games against Sri Lanka, which they won to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.
In a format dominated by muscular batters who can clear the rope at will, Smith's quiet accumulation of runs means Australia have needed others to bat around him.
Di Venuto was confident Smith would have mastered the format by the time Australia begin their Twenty20 World Cup title defence on home soil in October.
"The skill level is exceptionally high, we're hoping to unlock him during this period," he said.
"We've got plenty of games leading into the World Cup so hopefully we see the best of Steve Smith."
Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the final Twenty20 on Saturday with an index finger injury sustained during the series opener which needed six stitches and kept him out of the second match.
Australia are confident the fast bowler would play a role in the five-match one-day series that gets underway in Kandy on Tuesday.
"(He) will continue to train with the squad in Sri Lanka and potentially return during the ODI series," Cricket Australia said in a statement.
"His recovery time is unspecified but anticipated to be a minimum of seven days."
- Babar hits 3 ODI tons in a row - for 2nd time
- Australia clinch T20 series
- Pant to lead second string India v S Africa
- India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj retires
- Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies: Pooran
- Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in first T20
- De Grandhomme out of England Tests
- Captaincy had become unhealthy: Root
- Australia back struggling Smith to unlock T20 potential
- Babar hits three ODI tons in a row - for second time
- Australia edge out Sri Lanka to clinch T20 series
- Rahul out with injury, Pant to lead second string India v S Africa
- India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj retires
- Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina