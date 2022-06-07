New Zealand's De Grandhomme out of England Tests with heel injury
New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will miss the rest of their Test series against England due to a heel injury that he sustained in the opening match, the team said on Monday.
De Grandhomme bowled only 3.5 overs in England's second innings due to the heel issue, before New Zealand crashed to a five-wicket loss at Lord's on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.
New Zealand said scans revealed a tear to De Grandhomme's plantar fascia, with coach Gary Stead confirming that the 35-year-old would need 10 to 12 weeks to recover.
"It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series," Stead said in a statement. "He's a massive part of our test side and we'll certainly miss him."
De Grandhomme will be replaced by fellow all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who was with the squad for the opening test as cover for Henry Nicholls.
"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who's been with the squad for the past month and is match ready," Stead added.
The second test begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.
