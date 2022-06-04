England 31-1 at lunch as they chase 277 for victory over New Zealand
Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 07:28 PM BdST
New Zealand grabbed the wicket of opener Alex Lees just before lunch as England began their chase of a 277-run target to win the first Test against New Zealand at Lords on Saturday.
England were 31-1 at lunch on the third day, needing 246 runs more, with the Test shaping up for an exciting conclusion with two days to spare.
Lees was bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 20, leaving a ball that crashed into his stumps, after England had dominated the session and taken six wickets to dismiss New Zealand for 285 runs in their second innings.
Daryl Mitchell reached his century but Tom Blundell fell agonisingly short on 96 as Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad took the second new ball after an over of the day’s play and swept through the tourists’ batting order.
There were three wickets in a single over from Broad, including a smart run out of Colin de Grandhomme that precipitated the New Zealand collapse after they resumed on their overnight score of 236-4.
Saturday’s play started 30 minutes later because of rain but the drama was immediate as Mitchell hit three runs off his first ball faced to go to his second Test century in the first over.
The second new ball was immediately taken thereafter by England and it took 21 balls before Mitchell edged to Ben Foakes off Broad for 108 as his partnership with Blundell fell five runs shy of 200 runs.
De Grandhomme was out next ball as he was run out from third slip by Ollie Pope, caught out of his crease as he watched the umpires’ reaction to a leg before appeal by Broad.
Broad then bowled Kyle Jamieson first ball as New Zealand slumped from 251-4 to 251-7 at the end of the over.
Blundell was then trapped lbw three overs later to Jimmy Anderson, caught plumb in front of his wicket for 96.
Tim Southee hit a swashbuckling 21 off 26 balls but was the last man out as spinner Matt Parkinson took his first Test wicket, having been a late inclusion to the team after concussion ruled out Jack Leach on the first day on Thursday.
