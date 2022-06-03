New Zealand reduced to 38-3 by England at lunch on second day
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2022 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2022 06:49 PM BdST
Fast bowlers continued to dominate the first Test at Lord's as New Zealand were reduced to 38-3 in their second innings, leading the hosts by 29 runs at lunch on the second day of the first Test at Lord's on Friday.
Reigning Test champions New Zealand lost an early wicket when opener Will Young (1) was caught behind off Jimmy Anderson, with the veteran seamer picking up his overall fifth wicket of the Test.
Kane Williamson (15) then fell victim to debutant Matthew Potts again after the England paceman forced him off the back foot but got a thick edge to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.
Potts earlier removed Williamson in the first innings for his first Test wicket.
The 23-year-old Durham bowler continued to have the dreamiest of debuts after he soon removed Tom Latham (14) as New Zealand were reduced to 35-3 in the 14th over.
Devon Conway (6 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (2 not out) were on the crease before the end of the first session.
ENGLAND ALL OUT FOR 141 IN FIRST INNINGS
Earlier, England were bowled out for 141 in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts earning a mere nine-run lead at the start of the second day.
After yet another batting collapse on the opening day, England started the second day on 116-7 but their tail-end could not survive for long as they were sent packing within nearly half an hour from the start.
Tim Southee (4-55) and Trent Boult (3-21) led New Zealand's fight-back with the ball after a disappointing performance from their batting order in the first innings.
- England collapse leaves first Test evenly poised
- Shakib to lead in Tests again
- Litton hauls record rating for Tigers
- Mominul steps down as Bangladesh Test captain
- Mominul wants to quit as captain
- Pakistan cricketer to stay with infant daughter in Commonwealth Games village
- Bavuma happy to discuss Miller role T20s
- McCullum to bring 'heart-on-sleeve' play to England
- England enjoy perfect start as New Zealand limp to 39-6 at lunch
- Shakib made Test captain again after Mominul quits ahead of Windies tour
- Litton achieves record rating points for Bangladesh surpassing Tamim
- Mominul steps down as Bangladesh Test captain after run drought
- Bangladesh’s Mominul keen to resign from Test captaincy to focus on batting
- Pakistan cricketer to stay with infant daughter in Commonwealth Games village
Most Read
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Pakistan central bank reserves fall $366 million to $9.7 billion
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- UN recognises Turkey rebranding itself as Türkiye
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
- Two killed in Kashmir in wave of assassinations
- FY23 budget: Former BIDS director general Murshid advises more focus on agriculture to cut inflation