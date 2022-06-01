Litton achieves record rating points for Bangladesh surpassing Tamim
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2022 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 07:08 PM BdST
Bangladesh batsman Litton Das has soared to a career-best 12th position in ICC Test rankings after a sparkling show in the second Test against Sri Lanka.
It is the highest ranking achieved by a Bangladeshi batsman in the prestigious format of the game. Tamim Iqbal previously held the record for 14th position in 2017.
Litton, who hit 141 and 52 in Mirpur, also smashed Bangladesh’s record for the highest rating in Test by bagging 724 points, surpassing the previous record of 709 points, again set by Tamim in 2017.
Litton was 20th before the series against islanders.
Mushfiqur Rahim moved eight spots to a career-best 17th after smashing 175 and 23 in Mirpur. He shares the position with New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls.
Tamim slipped five spots to 32nd after registering ducks in both innings of a Test match for the first time in his career.
Shakib, who owns the record for the third-highest rating for Bangladesh with 694 points, retained 43rd spot while Mominul Haque’s lean form saw him slip to 64th in the rankings.
Sri Lanka allrounder Angelo Mathews climbed five spots to 15th after notching an unbeaten 145 in Mirpur. He shares the position with New Zealand’s Tom Latham.
Dinesh Chandimal, who hit his first century (124) in almost four years, leaped nine spots to 44th while Oshada Fernando jumped 10 positions to 67th.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (892) and Steven Smith (845) retained the top two spots in the batsman’s list followed by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (844), England’s Joe Root (843) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (815).
In the bowlers rankings, Shakib held on to 29th position after grabbing his career’s 29th five-wicket haul in Mirpur. Ebadot Hossain, who bagged four wickets, moved up one spot to 84th.
Having played the major role in earning the islanders victory in the series, Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando made huge strides in the bowlers rankings. Rajitha leaped 17 spots to 44th with seven wickets in Mirpur while Asitha, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match, jumped 33 places to 52nd with 10 wickets.
Australia’s Pat Cummins (901) still lead the pack with India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (850), Jasprit Bumrah (830), Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (827) and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson behind him.
The top five of the allrounders ranking remains the same with India’s Ravindra Jadeja at the top.
- Mominul steps down as Bangladesh Test captain
- Mominul wants to quit as captain
- Pakistan cricketer to stay with infant daughter in Commonwealth Games village
- Bavuma happy to discuss Miller role T20s
- McCullum to bring 'heart-on-sleeve' play to England
- After IPL, Pandya wants to win T20 WC
- Gujarat win IPL title
- Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
- Mominul steps down as Bangladesh Test captain after run drought
- Bangladesh’s Mominul keen to resign from Test captaincy to focus on batting
- Pakistan cricketer to stay with infant daughter in Commonwealth Games village
- McCullum to bring 'heart-on-sleeve' play to England
- South Africa captain Bavuma happy to discuss Miller role in T20 side
- After IPL, Pandya wants to win T20 World Cup with India
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies at 53
- Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
- After 57 years, a passenger train connects India's Jalpaiguri to Bangladesh
- FY23 budget: Bangladesh plans to restrict imports, borrow more from banks
- Russian forces advance in factory city, US to send precision rockets to Ukraine
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Brother and sister get life in prison for acid attacks on cousins
- Six die in three-vehicle pile-up in Rajbari