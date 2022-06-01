Litton achieves record rating points for Bangladesh surpassing Tamim

It is the highest ranking achieved by a Bangladeshi batsman in the prestigious format of the game. Tamim Iqbal previously held the record for 14th position in 2017.

Litton, who hit 141 and 52 in Mirpur, also smashed Bangladesh’s record for the highest rating in Test by bagging 724 points, surpassing the previous record of 709 points, again set by Tamim in 2017.

Litton was 20th before the series against islanders.

Mushfiqur Rahim moved eight spots to a career-best 17th after smashing 175 and 23 in Mirpur. He shares the position with New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls.

Tamim slipped five spots to 32nd after registering ducks in both innings of a Test match for the first time in his career.

Shakib, who owns the record for the third-highest rating for Bangladesh with 694 points, retained 43rd spot while Mominul Haque’s lean form saw him slip to 64th in the rankings.

Sri Lanka allrounder Angelo Mathews climbed five spots to 15th after notching an unbeaten 145 in Mirpur. He shares the position with New Zealand’s Tom Latham.

Dinesh Chandimal, who hit his first century (124) in almost four years, leaped nine spots to 44th while Oshada Fernando jumped 10 positions to 67th.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (892) and Steven Smith (845) retained the top two spots in the batsman’s list followed by New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (844), England’s Joe Root (843) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (815).

In the bowlers rankings, Shakib held on to 29th position after grabbing his career’s 29th five-wicket haul in Mirpur. Ebadot Hossain, who bagged four wickets, moved up one spot to 84th.

Having played the major role in earning the islanders victory in the series, Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando made huge strides in the bowlers rankings. Rajitha leaped 17 spots to 44th with seven wickets in Mirpur while Asitha, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match, jumped 33 places to 52nd with 10 wickets.

Australia’s Pat Cummins (901) still lead the pack with India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (850), Jasprit Bumrah (830), Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi (827) and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson behind him.

The top five of the allrounders ranking remains the same with India’s Ravindra Jadeja at the top.