Bangladesh’s Mominul keen to resign from Test captaincy to focus on batting

Mominul spoke privately to Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday.

“It’s nothing major, I just told him that I’ve been unable to contribute to the team as captain. I think someone else needs to take up responsibility now,” said the 30-year-old left-handed batsman.

“I want to focus on my batting for now… I said what I had to say, now it’s their decision. There’s a board meeting coming up…”

The top-order batsman has scored 3,525 runs in 98 Tests averaging 38.31 since his debut in March 2013. It includes 11 centuries and 15 fifties. In 2022, however, he has scored only 162 runs in 11 games so far with just a half-century.

Mominul’s lean form compounded the woes of the Tigers, who are going through a tough phase in the format. He has been dismissed for single-digit scores eight times this year and in seven consecutive innings, which included three ducks, and he reached two-digit figure only on three occasions.

He managed only 11 runs in three innings in the series defeat against Sri Lanka earlier this month in Chattogram and Dhaka.

“If you play well, you can motivate the team even if they perform poorly. But now I’m not doing well, neither is the team. It’s very tough to lead the team at such times.

“Even if a better captain comes in my place, he’ll be under pressure if he can’t contribute to the team. It’s only natural,” explained Mominul.

The BCB announced the squad for Bangladesh’s trip to the Caribbean islands next month with Mominul as captain. The board will have to look for someone capable soon if it sympathises with him.

But Mominul clarified that BCB boss Nazmul asked him to stay on as skipper for now.

“[Nazmul] listened to me and asked me to [retain captaincy], but I actually don’t want it, personally.”