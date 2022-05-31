Bangladesh’s Mominul keen to resign from Test captaincy to focus on batting
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2022 08:46 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 08:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has been in the spotlight for a poor run with the bat this year and is willing to step down from his role as skipper to focus on his performance with the willow.
Mominul spoke privately to Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday.
“It’s nothing major, I just told him that I’ve been unable to contribute to the team as captain. I think someone else needs to take up responsibility now,” said the 30-year-old left-handed batsman.
“I want to focus on my batting for now… I said what I had to say, now it’s their decision. There’s a board meeting coming up…”
The top-order batsman has scored 3,525 runs in 98 Tests averaging 38.31 since his debut in March 2013. It includes 11 centuries and 15 fifties. In 2022, however, he has scored only 162 runs in 11 games so far with just a half-century.
Mominul’s lean form compounded the woes of the Tigers, who are going through a tough phase in the format. He has been dismissed for single-digit scores eight times this year and in seven consecutive innings, which included three ducks, and he reached two-digit figure only on three occasions.
He managed only 11 runs in three innings in the series defeat against Sri Lanka earlier this month in Chattogram and Dhaka.
“If you play well, you can motivate the team even if they perform poorly. But now I’m not doing well, neither is the team. It’s very tough to lead the team at such times.
“Even if a better captain comes in my place, he’ll be under pressure if he can’t contribute to the team. It’s only natural,” explained Mominul.
The BCB announced the squad for Bangladesh’s trip to the Caribbean islands next month with Mominul as captain. The board will have to look for someone capable soon if it sympathises with him.
But Mominul clarified that BCB boss Nazmul asked him to stay on as skipper for now.
“[Nazmul] listened to me and asked me to [retain captaincy], but I actually don’t want it, personally.”
- Mominul wants to quit as captain
- Pakistan cricketer to stay with infant daughter in Commonwealth Games village
- Bavuma happy to discuss Miller role T20s
- McCullum to bring 'heart-on-sleeve' play to England
- After IPL, Pandya wants to win T20 WC
- Gujarat win IPL title
- Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
- McCullum vows to inject positive energy into England team
- Pakistan cricketer to stay with infant daughter in Commonwealth Games village
- McCullum to bring 'heart-on-sleeve' play to England
- South Africa captain Bavuma happy to discuss Miller role in T20 side
- After IPL, Pandya wants to win T20 World Cup with India
- Gujarat win IPL title in fairytale debut season
- Revenge fuels Rajasthan, Gujarat look to cap dream IPL season
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone: maker