Australia players raise concerns about touring Sri Lanka during crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 06:20 PM BdST
Australia's squad have raised ethical concerns about their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka with the island nation in the midst of an economic crisis but will back a decision to go ahead with the visit, Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg said.
Sri Lanka is reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange severely curtailing imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines.
Demonstrations have roiled the country since late March, and violence broke out two weeks ago after clashes between government supporters and protesters in Colombo sparked further incidents across the country that left nine people dead and about 300 injured.
"The players are very aware of the situation in Sri Lanka," Greenberg told the Australian Associated Press on Wednesday.
"It's fair to say there is a level of discomfort around touring in conditions that contrast those faced by the people of Sri Lanka, such as rising food prices, power cuts and fuel rationing.
"Ultimately our players want to continue to play cricket and will take direction, guidance and advice from CA about tour arrangements and planning."
Australia have announced three strong squads for the seven-week tour in June and July, which includes a Twenty20 series, five one-day internationals as well as two Tests in Galle.
- Karunaratne, Oshada make steady progress
- No timescale on Woakes return
- Litton, Mushfiqur lead epic fightback
- Buttler hopes to regain batting mojo in IPL playoff
- Mustafizur in for Windies Tests
- Pujara back in India squad for England Test
- Bangalore clinch final playoff IPL berth
- Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's playoff hopes alive
- No timescale on Woakes return as England-New Zealand series looms
- Tigers lose 2 quick wickets, Mushfiq brings up 150
- Rajasthan's Buttler hopes to regain batting mojo in IPL playoff
- Tigers look to battle back after losing 5 quick wickets in Mirpur
- Bangladesh bring in Mustafizur for Tests on West Indies tour
- In-form Pujara back in India squad for England Test
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case