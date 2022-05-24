Tigers lose 2 quick wickets, Mushfiq brings up 150
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2022 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 11:34 AM BdST
Bangladesh have lost two quick wickets in the first session of Day 2 of the series-deciding Test match against Sri Lanka, but Mushfiqur Rahim still stands strong at the crease, having reached 150.
Right-arm seamer Kasun Rajitha took the wickets of Litton Das and Mosaddek Hossain in the same over to grab a five-for near the start of the day.
But Mushfiq fought on alongside Taijul Islam. At the end of 102 overs, the Tigers were 337/7. Mushfiq was on 157*.
The hosts were 24/5 inside the first hour on Day 1 before Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim staged an epic comeback and put Bangladesh on course for an imposing first-innings total.
The duo fashioned a 253-run sixth-wicket stand as Bangladesh reached 277 for five at stumps after choosing to bat at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
Litton (141) lost his wicket early on Tuesday.
The teams are playing two Test matches. The series forms part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.
- Litton, Mushfiqur lead epic fightback
- Buttler hopes to regain batting mojo in IPL playoff
- Mustafizur in for Windies Tests
- Pujara back in India squad for England Test
- Bangalore clinch final playoff IPL berth
- Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's playoff hopes alive
- Sri Lanka secure draw after Dickwella fifty
- Mushfiq first to reach 5,000 runs in Tests
- Rajasthan's Buttler hopes to regain batting mojo in IPL playoff
- Tigers look to battle back after losing 5 quick wickets in Mirpur
- Bangladesh bring in Mustafizur for Tests on West Indies tour
- In-form Pujara back in India squad for England Test
- Bangalore clinch final playoff IPL berth as Delhi stumble
- Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's IPL playoff hopes alive
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Russia offers to sell oil to Bangladesh
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Litton, Mushfiqur hit centuries to regain control after early setback against Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh eases rules further to get cash incentives on remittances
- Millions displaced and dozens dead in flooding in India and Bangladesh
- Haji Salim in hospital a day after he landed in jail in a corruption case