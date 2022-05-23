Tigers look to battle back after losing 5 quick wickets in Mirpur

Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando razed the top order, with Rajitha bagging three wickets and Fernando picking up two.

At the end of the 17th over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das were fighting to stage a comeback.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.

Bangladesh made two changes to the playing 11 since the first Test. Mosaddek Hossain comes in for Nayeem Hasan and Ebadot Hossain for Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka also made two changes, with Praveen Jayawickrama and Kasun Rajitah replacing Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando.

The Test series forms part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship. If Bangladesh win the Test, they will pull away from England, who are at the bottom of the WTC standings.

TEAMS

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque(capt.), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Mosaddek Hossain, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka: 1 Oshada Fernando, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Praveen Jayawickrama, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Kasun Rajitha