Tigers look to battle back after losing 5 quick wickets in Mirpur
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2022 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 11:45 AM BdST
Bangladesh have lost five quick wickets at the start of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.
Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando razed the top order, with Rajitha bagging three wickets and Fernando picking up two.
At the end of the 17th over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das were fighting to stage a comeback.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.
Bangladesh made two changes to the playing 11 since the first Test. Mosaddek Hossain comes in for Nayeem Hasan and Ebadot Hossain for Shoriful Islam.
Sri Lanka also made two changes, with Praveen Jayawickrama and Kasun Rajitah replacing Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando.
The Test series forms part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship. If Bangladesh win the Test, they will pull away from England, who are at the bottom of the WTC standings.
TEAMS
Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque(capt.), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Shakib Al Hasan, 8 Mosaddek Hossain, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Ebadot Hossain
Sri Lanka: 1 Oshada Fernando, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt.), 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dhananjaya de Silva, 6 Dinesh Chandimal, 7 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Praveen Jayawickrama, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Kasun Rajitha
- Mustafizur in for Windies Tests
- Pujara back in India squad for England Test
- Bangalore clinch final playoff IPL berth
- Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's playoff hopes alive
- Sri Lanka secure draw after Dickwella fifty
- Mushfiq first to reach 5,000 runs in Tests
- SA batter Hamza banned for 9 months over pill mix-up
- Nortje, Parnell return for South Africa’s tour of India
- Bangladesh bring in Mustafizur for Tests on West Indies tour
- In-form Pujara back in India squad for England Test
- Bangalore clinch final playoff IPL berth as Delhi stumble
- Kohli knock keeps Bangalore's IPL playoff hopes alive
- Sri Lanka secure draw in Bangladesh after Dickwella fifty
- Mushfiq becomes first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 runs in Tests
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Sentenced to 10 years in prison for wealth beyond means, MP Haji Salim lands in jail
- BB bars release of foreign currencies for overseas training, seminar, workshop
- Bangabandhu biopic director Shyam Benegal puzzled by criticism of trailer
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Bangladesh to assist Afghanistan with Tk 10m through UN
- BSEC asks Shakib’s firms to explain commodity exchange business
- Invade Haiti, Wall Street urged. The US obliged
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases