Bangladesh bring in Mustafizur for Tests on West Indies tour

Over the past three years, Mustafizur played only two Tests and five other first-class matches in the last six years. He did not sign the Bangladesh Cricket Board contract for the longest form in the last two terms.

In his seven-year Test career, Mustafizur, who burst onto the scene as a prodigious seamer in 2015, has played 14 Tests and bagged only 14 wickets at an average of 36.73 with a strike rate of around 67.1.

The selectors moved to draft in the 26-year-old cutter specialist due to injuries of speedstars Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Spinner Nayeem Hasan also logged out of the Caribbean trip due to a finger injury.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim already checked out of the series to undertake Hajj pilgrimage.

Stationed in India for the IPL over the last couple of months, Mustafizur was not quite interested in donning the whites.

However, the board stressed the team needed him and announced the Test squad on Sunday.

Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu said Mustafizur was not forced to be part of the Test squad.

“He is happy to play and he said that voluntarily… He didn’t want to play until now due to the bio-bubble. But with the restrictions lifted, we are hoping to get him in Tests whenever we need.”

Spin allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has returned to the fold. He is yet to fully recover from a finger injury, but the team physio is confident that he will be back on his feet in 10 days, the chief selector said.

Bangladesh also announced ODI and Twenty20 squads for the Caribbean tour. Anamul Haque Bijoy was called up to the limited-overs squads after he did well in domestic cricket. Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin also made the cut.

The itinerary of the tour has not officially been released yet, but the Tigers are scheduled to fly for the Caribbean islands on Jun 5. The two-match Test series is likely to begin on Jun 16.

Test Squad:

Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman.

ODI Squad:

Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mabhmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidu Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saif Uddin, Anamul Haque.

T20 Squad:

Mahmudullah (captain), Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahedi Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saif Uddin.