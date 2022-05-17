Nortje, Parnell return for South Africa’s T20 tour of India
>> Reuters
Published: 17 May 2022 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2022 08:41 PM BdST
South Africa have recalled fast bowler Anrich Nortje and all-rounder Wayne Parnell, and handed a first Twenty20 International call-up to batsman Tristan Stubbs, for the five-match tour of India starting on June 9.
Nortje, 28, returns to the squad after a hip injury forced him out of the home series against India and Bangladesh earlier this year. He has proven his fitness for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Parnell, 32, returns to the T20 set-up after five years away having also recently featured in the One-Day International side following a long absence.
Stubbs, 21, is rewarded for fine domestic form this season which also saw him get a surprise call up to the Mumbai Indians camp for the IPL.
"Tristan Stubbs is an exciting prospect and we’re keen to see what he’s made of," convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday.
"The country can also join us in a collective sigh of relief at the return of Anrich Nortje, who has been working hard to recover from a frustrating injury."
South Africa will have the remainder of their IPL contingent available, with the series starting more than a week after the completion of the 2022 season.
"The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in," Mpitsang said.
The tour gets underway in Delhi and will conclude in Bengaluru on June 19.
South Africa squad:
Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.
- England bowling woes deepen after Mahmood injury
- Solid start for Tigers after Sri Lanka’s 397
- Local man tried to save Symonds after crash
- Mathews ton lifts Sri Lanka to 258-4
- Local man tried to save Symonds after crash
- Kohli epic 'around the corner': RCB coach
- Shakib tests negative for COVID
- Shakib’s omission is unfortunate: Hassan
- England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season
- Tamim, Joy in fluent start after Sri Lanka’s 397
- Local man tried to save Symonds after crash
- Mathews hits century as Sri Lanka reach 258-4 against Bangladesh in Chattogram
- Kohli epic 'around the corner', says Bangalore's Hesson
- Shakib tests negative for COVID-19 but his playing in first Sri Lanka Test still uncertain
Most Read
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Azovstal siege ends as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters surrender
- Bangladesh writes to India for PK Halder details, but does not expect extradition now
- Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
- About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant
- Mayor Taposh wants shops shut early to ease Dhaka traffic jam
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store