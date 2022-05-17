Mushfiqur, Litton eye big lead after Tamim century on Day 3
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2022 07:44 PM BdST
A century by Tamim Iqbal and fifties by three of his teammates have left Bangladesh the possibility of taking a sizeable lead at the end of Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram.
Mushfiqur Rahim (53*) and Litton Das (54*) were at the crease as the hosts ended Tuesday’s game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium at 318 for 3, trailing Sri Lanka by 79 runs.
Tamim and his opening partner Mahmudul Hasan Joy (58) put on 162 runs before the latter was caught down the leg side attempting to glance Asitha Fernando.
Concussion substitute Kasun Rajitha then struck twice, taking the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto and captain Mominul Haque and putting pressure on the home side.
Tamim, struggling with cramps during the second session, did not come out to bat after Tea, with Bangladesh on 212 for 3.
Mushfiqur, who had added 36 with Tamim, got good support from Litton as they scored at a steady rate.
Earlier, Nayeem Hasan’s career-best six-wicket haul wrapped up Sri Lanka for 397. The visitors’ innings ended in heartbreak as Angelo Mathews fell on 199 after carrying them to the score.
- England bowling woes deepen after Mahmood injury
- Solid start for Tigers after Sri Lanka’s 397
- Local man tried to save Symonds after crash
- Mathews ton lifts Sri Lanka to 258-4
- Local man tried to save Symonds after crash
- Kohli epic 'around the corner': RCB coach
- Shakib tests negative for COVID
- Shakib’s omission is unfortunate: Hassan
- England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season
- Tamim, Joy in fluent start after Sri Lanka’s 397
- Local man tried to save Symonds after crash
- Mathews hits century as Sri Lanka reach 258-4 against Bangladesh in Chattogram
- Kohli epic 'around the corner', says Bangalore's Hesson
- Shakib tests negative for COVID-19 but his playing in first Sri Lanka Test still uncertain
Most Read
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Bangladesh announces Padma bridge tolls, a step closer to inauguration
- More than 250 Ukrainian troops surrender as Kyiv orders Mariupol to yield
- Bangladesh writes to India for PK Halder details, but does not expect extradition now
- Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
- Mayor Taposh wants shops shut early to ease Dhaka traffic jam
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- Indian court prohibits large religious gathering at mosque after Hindu idols found: lawyers