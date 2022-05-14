Kohli epic 'around the corner', says Bangalore's Hesson
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2022 11:05 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2022 11:05 PM BdST
Virat Kohli's run drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not due to any technical issue and a big knock is imminent from the star batsman, Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Mike Hesson said.
Kohli has managed only one fifty in 13 innings this season and scored three ducks despite playing with new-found freedom having relinquished Bangalore captaincy last year.
Against Punjab Kings on Friday, he failed to capitalise on another good start and was dismissed for 20 but the 33-year-old appeared to still enjoy the backing of the team.
"It is not a technical thing," Hesson said after Bangalore lost the match by 54 runs.
"He looked in really good touch today. He was unfortunate.
"I thought we were going to see something special. Virat is as frustrated as anyone but we know that the epic one is around the corner.
"We have got a huge game coming up. So there is no reason why it won't be in a few days' time."
Bangalore, currently fourth in the points table, conclude their group campaign against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.
Hesson expected Kohli to come good in what could be a must-win clash for a Bangalore team chasing their maiden IPL title.
"He looked in good touch, he was aggressive, and he is doing everything off the park as well in terms of making sure he prepares well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again..." former New Zealand coach Hesson said.
Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said Kohli himself was confident of regaining his form soon.
"Sometimes when you are under pressure, the game finds ways to keep you under pressure," du Plessis said.
"Tough patches are difficult for all of us but he is in good spirits. He also believes it is around the corner."
- Shakib tests negative for COVID
- Shakib’s omission is unfortunate: Hassan
- Shakib out of Sri Lanka Test after catching COVID
- McCullum a contender to become England coach
- Thorpe hospitalised after falling 'seriously ill'
- Australia monitor Sri Lanka situation ahead of tour
- Conway credits Dhoni for success against spin
- Root to bat at four in Tests: Stokes
- Shakib tests negative for COVID-19 but his playing in first Sri Lanka Test still uncertain
- McCullum a contender to become England Test coach
- BCB president thinks Bangladesh are “unfortunate” to not get Shakib against Sri Lanka in Chattogram
- Shakib out of opening Test against Sri Lanka after catching COVID
- Thorpe hospitalised after falling "seriously ill"
- Cricket Australia monitor situation in Sri Lanka ahead of tour
Most Read
- India raids ‘properties owned by PK Halder’, wanted in Bangladesh over scams
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- PK Halder, wanted in Bangladesh over financial scams, is arrested in India
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- 8 die as bus, car and motorcycle get into accident in Gopalganj
- A ceiling fan comes down on sacked state minister Murad Hassan, leaving him injured
- Mitu's family concerned about the safety of her children, want custody
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Saturday for UAE President Sheikh Khalifa
- Building fire kills 27 in New Delhi, police arrest company owners
- Tattoos, still illegal in South Korea, thrive underground