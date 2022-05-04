Bangladesh climb to eighth in T20 rankings, move ahead of Afghanistan

In the annual update of the rankings on Wednesday, the top three positions remained same with Australia leading in Tests, New Zealand in ODIs and India in the shortest format.

The game’s governing body considered the teams’ performance since May 2019 for the latest update, discarding their results from the 2018-19 season.

The new rankings reflect all series in all formats completed since May 2019, with those completed prior to May 2021 weighted at 50 percent and subsequent series weighted at 100 percent.

In reality, Bangladesh, led by Mahmudullah in T20s, are still trying to find their footing in the 20-over games. Their mundane show in the showcase event in the United Arab Emirates was followed by a clean sweep by Pakistan at their own backyard.

The men in red and green’s latest success came against Afghanistan in a two-game series, which was drawn 1-1.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup last year, Bangladesh crushed Australia with a 4-1 series win before cruising past New Zealand 3-2 with a well-coordinated spin foray. These were preceded by a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in Harare.

The results played a big role in the Tigers’ improvement in the latest rankings where they earned two points to achieve 233 ratings, while Afghanistan dropped six points and now have 226 ratings to drop to 10th, a spot below Sri Lanka who now have 230 rating points.

India's (270) lead over England (265) on the top of the charts has extended to five rating points, from one previously, while Pakistan dropped three points but remain third in the chart with 261 points.

South Africa, ranked fourth, have moved up one spot - maintaining their old rating points (253) - while Australia, too, have gained a spot in the table and now sit at fifth maintaining their same rating points of 251.

New Zealand have dropped two places to No.6, losing five rating points (250). West Indies (240) remain on the seventh spot.

In Tests, Australia have strengthened their claim as being the best team in the world after stretching their lead past India by nine points at the top of the chart with 128 points. The men in blue follow them with 119 points.

It is a well-deserved mark for Pat Cummins' side, who most recently claimed a 1-0 series triumph over Pakistan away from home to ensure they remain at the summit of the the World Test Championship.

Just below the top two is a tight battle for third between New Zealand (111) and South Africa (110) who are followed by England South Africa, who closed the gap from 13 to the solitary point on the latest ranking.

Rounding out the top five is Pakistan with 93 points, with Babar Azam's side catapulting past England (88) to snatch fifth place.

Going through one of the roughest patches in their recent Test history, England fell nine points from 97 to 88 to slip to sixth in the latest rankings, with new skipper Ben Stokes taking over a side that won just one game in the last 12 months.

Their new ratings is the lowest mark England have dropped to since 1995, with their 4-1 series victory over India in 2018 now dropping from the rankings.

The last four spots in the rankings, however, remain unchanged with Sri Lanka (81) on seventh followed by West Indies (77), Bangladesh (51) and Zimbabwe (25).

With little to no Test games scheduled in their fixtures, Afghanistan and Ireland are yet to enter the chart for the top 10 ranked Test sides.

In ODIs, New Zealand can lay claim to the No.1 ranking with 125, earning three ratings, though they have England, who achieved five rating points, hot on their heels, closing the gap to just one rating point.

Australia are third with 107 points followed by India who are two points behind. Pakistan are fifth with 102 points with South Africa (99) closely behind.

Tamim Iqbal’s men gained two ratings to remain seventh with 95 points and are followed by Sri Lanka (87), the West Indies (73) and Afghanistan (66).