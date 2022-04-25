South Africa's Smith cleared of racism allegations by independent panel
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Apr 2022 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 11:28 AM BdST
Former South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith has been cleared of racism allegations by two independent arbitrators, the country's cricket board (CSA) said on Sunday.
Smith and current head coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in "tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman last year into alleged discrimination within the sport's national governing organisation in the past.
Boucher has been accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams and of sidelining his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe. He denies both allegations and will face a CSA disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct next month.
The panel concluded that there was no evidence that Smith, also a former captain of the national side, racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile between 2012 and 2014, or that he was biased against Black leadership at CSA.
It added that there was no merit in the allegation that Smith favoured Boucher over Nkwe during the selection process for head coach in 2019.
"The manner in which these issues have been dealt with... confirms CSA's commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality," said Lawson Naidoo, chair of the CSA board.
"Now that finality on these processes has been reached, it is appropriate to recognise the extraordinary contribution that Graeme has made to South African cricket."
The 41-year-old Smith's tenure as director of cricket ended at the end of last month.
- Stokes backs Root to keep shining with bat
- England’s Morgan says coaching roles should be split
- Buttler ton takes Royals to top
- Kohli's slump lingers on with second straight first-ball dismissal
- Pollard retires from international cricket
- After Marsh, another Delhi player catches COVID
- Cricketer Mosharraf dies of cancer
- Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy experience
- South Africa's Smith cleared of racism allegations by independent panel
- Kohli's slump lingers on with second straight first-ball dismissal
- Stokes backs 'good friend' Root to keep shining with bat
- England white-ball skipper Morgan says coaching roles should be split
- Buttler ton topples Delhi, takes Royals top of IPL
- West Indies all-rounder Pollard retires from international cricket
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground. Police detained her and son for 13 hours
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Hacker gets eight-year prison time for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- COVID cases surging in India, Health Minister Maleque warns travellers
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Does Dhaka College own Chandrima and New Super Market land?
- Police raid Dhaka College hall, briefly detain student in investigations into New Market mayhem
- Concrete action, accountability a must to repeal sanctions against RAB: US ambassador
- Grameenphone to roll out eSIM on Monday after postponement for review